Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant with Fourth Child: 'Can't Hide This New Baby Anymore'
Jessie Cave is expecting her fourth baby with partner Alfie Brown
Jessie Cave is adding another little one to her family.
The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter series, announced on Instagram Friday that she is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby with comedian Alfie Brown.
Cave shared the exciting news with a series of mirror selfies taken by her sister Bebe that revealed the actress' baby bump.
"💘🤰can't hide this new baby anymore💘🤰," she captioned the post.
Her partner Brown also announced the news on his Instagram page alongside a sonogram photo.
"Be easier in future if I just announce when she isn't pregnant. Enjoy the baby's foot," he teased in the caption.
Brown and Cave are already parents to daughter Margot, 4, and sons Donnie, 7, and Abraham "Bam" Benjamin, 14 months.
Cave welcomed son Abraham in October 2020, sharing at the time that the little one's arrival was a "very different experience to my first two births ... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control."
"We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now," she explained in an Instagram post.
The following January, her infant son was hospitalized for coronavirus.
"Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully," she told her followers. "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks."