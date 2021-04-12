Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise, married Nabil Kazi in 2018

Harry Potter Actress Afshan Azad Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Nabil Kazi

Congratulations are in order for Afshan Azad!

The Harry Potter actress, who played Padma Patil in the film franchise, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump alongside husband Nabil Kazi on her Instagram.

"The secrets out everyone - I'm going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰," Azad, 32, captioned the shot. "Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet 🤲🏽✨."

According to the star, "Baby Kazi" is due in July.

"Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves!" she continued. "Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

Azad's followers — including some of her former Harry Potter costars — quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

"so excited!!!!!!" Bonnie Wright wrote. "baby kazi has the best parents 🥰😘."

Evanna Lynch commented, "Awww congratulations Afshan, you're going to be amazing parents!! 💗,"

"Beautiful!" Scarlett Byrne Hefner — who played Pansy Parkinson and welcomed her first child with Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper Hefner, last year — remarked. "we are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi ❤️."

Azad, who made her Harry Potter debut in 2005 and appeared in five of the saga's films, now works as a beauty influencer with more than 173,000 followers on her Instagram.

Afshan Azad (right) in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

On Monday, Azad thanked fans for their support their "kind comments and well wishes."

"We were so overwhelmed with everyone's positivity and love yesterday," she wrote alongside another maternity photo shared to her Instagram. "Baby Kazi is already so so loved."

The mom-to-be jokingly added that followers should "prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks."

"Sorry not sorry 🙊🤰🏻," she quipped.

Azad married Kazi in August 2018 and had two ceremonies to celebrate their different cultures.

One of her ceremonies was at the Symphony Hall Birmingham that was attended by several of her Harry Potter castmates, including Wright and Katie Leung.