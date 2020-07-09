Harry Potter Actor Devon Murray and Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together

The actor said he and girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey are "both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her"

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray has some exciting news!

The Irish actor, 31, announced on Instagram Wednesday that he and girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey are expecting their first child together — and shared with fans the little one's due date!

Murray — who portrayed Gryffindor's resident pyrophile Seamus Finnegan in the Harry Potter series — shared a photo of McCaffrey's ultrasound sonogram laid atop an infant's onesie embroidered with an elephant.

"Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021," Murray wrote in the caption for the post.

In response to a friend's comment of congratulations, Murray added both he and McCaffrey are "over the moon" about the pregnancy. In response to another comment, the actor shared he and McCaffrey are "so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms."

Several of Murray's Harry Potter costars offered their well-wishes to the couple.

"Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad!" wrote Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the fantasy franchise. Murray responded to his costar's comment, saying he's "never been as excited in my life."

Pansy Parkinson actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner — who is also expecting her first child — added, "Congratulations Dev!! So exciting."

Later on Wednesday, Murray added on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you all so much for your kind messages. We're both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her."

Murray and McCaffrey began dating in November 2018, celebrating their first Valentine's Day together in Paris a few months later.

"Our first #valentines together in #paris Only together 3 months but can’t imagine my life without @smccaffreyquinn ❤️" Murray wrote in an Instagram post in celebration of the holiday in 2019, sharing photos from their French vacation.