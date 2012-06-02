July Birthday Babies

Harper! Levi! Vivienne and Knox! See which Hollywood cuties blow out their birthday candles this month
By Laura Franco
Updated December 19, 2019 08:19 AM

ARTHUR BLEICK

Mwah! Selma Blair offers a sweet smooch to her baby boy – who turns 1 on July 25 – after a day of shopping in Beverly Hills on May 9.

BINGHAM BELLAMY

Credit: Xposure

Doting mom Kate Hudson keeps her almost 1-year-old (July 9) jet-setter close as they hop off a helicopter on vacation in Monaco, on June 25.

SUNDAY ROSE URBAN

Credit: Grey Wasp/Blue Wasp/Splash News Online

The 4-year-old (July 7) and her little sis Faith Margaret get a hand (or two) from Mom and Dad as they depart Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 29.

HARPER SEVEN BECKHAM

Credit: Wenn

She's a 'Minnie'-me! Celebrating her first birthday on July 10, the youngest of the Beckham brood adorably dons a pair of mouse ears as she joins her dad David for a family day of fun at Disneyland on June 6.

LEVI MCCONAUGHEY

Credit: Splash News Online

Tag, you're it! Matthew McConaughey's little boy – who turns 4 on July 7 – catches up to his proud pop in Malibu, Calif., on May 30.

PRESLEY GERBER

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

A model in the making? Cindy Crawford's soon-to-be 13-year-old (July 2) shows off his good looks during the Hollywood premiere of Cirque du Soleil's IRIS: A Journey Through the World of Cinema on Sept. 25, alongside dad Rande Gerber and sister Kaia.

VIVIENNE & KNOX JOLIE-PITT

Credit: Andrea Renault/Polaris

Before celebrating their fourth birthday on July 12, Angelina Jolie takes her adorable twins on a sunny tour of New Orleans on March 20.

ARABELLA KUSHNER

Credit: Swarbrick/Donnelly/INF

Ivanka Trump's baby girl (who turns 1 on July 17) takes comfort in her mother's arms as they head home from the hospital soon after her birth.

KASE MURRAY

Credit: Courtesy Ty Murray

Look at that smile! The 1-year-old (July 11) shares a laugh with his mom Jewel during a low-key Mother's Day celebration with dad Ty Murray at their Texas home.

GENEVIEVE JOHNSON

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

The almost 2-year-old leads the way for her doting dad – NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson – during a Miami beach playdate last November.

CLEMENTINE HAWKE

Credit: Ralph/Pacific Coast News

What a view! Ethan Hawke's darling daughter – who celebrates her fourth birthday on July 18 – takes in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple atop her dad's shoulders during a Father's Day outing.

SASHA SCHREIBER

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

It's a dog day afternoon for the 5-year-old (July 25) and his mom Naomi Watts as they take their furry pal for a walk in N.Y.C. in August 2011.

ZEV MILLER

Credit: Tony DiMaio/Startraks

Retired at 35 star Marissa Jaret Winokur puts her curly-haired tot – who turns 4 on July 22 – front and center as they attend the DVD release party of Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked in Los Angeles on March 26.

ESTELA MONTEVERDE

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Adorable Estela, who turns 5 on July 11, cuddles up to her mom Ali Landry as they attend PAM's Pregnancy Awareness Month party in Los Angeles in May.

QUINLIN STILLER

Credit: Splash News Online

Ben Stiller's 7-year-old (July 10) celebrates his birthday with a tall ride on dad's shoulders during a visit to Disneyland, where mom Christine Taylor also joined in on the fun.

AVA JACKMAN

Credit: Splash News Online

You're never too old or too cute to scoot! Hugh Jackman and his soon-to-be 7-year-old (July 10) take a carefree ride in New York City on June 16.

