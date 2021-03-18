Singer Harper Grae Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Wife Dawn After Miscarriage: 'Very Happy'

Harper Grae also debuts her new song "Still Your Mother," which explores her grief after suffering a miscarriage

Harper Grae is awaiting the arrival of her rainbow baby.

The country singer, 30, is pregnant, expecting a child with her wife Dawn Gates, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE while also debuting her new song "Still Your Mother." The emotional song touches on Grae's grief after suffering a miscarriage nearly a decade ago.

"Dawn and I are so very happy to announce that we will be expecting a little boy or girl into this world, summer 2021," says Grae. "I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate. Every doctor's appointment, every trip to the bathroom, every workout, every meal — I am overly cautious."

"However," she adds, "one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved."

Gates is also mom to a 9-year-old daughter, whom Grae says will be "the best big sister" to their new addition.

Harper Grae pregnant Image zoom Credit: Chelsea Thompson, Dire Image

Grae — who was named one of CMT's Next Women of Country 2021 standouts — explains that she wrote her new song after learning that she and Gates were expecting. "I felt as though I was finally ready to tell this side of my story, once we knew we would be welcoming a little boy or little girl earthside," she says.

" 'Still Your Mother' is an illustration of an incredibly personal time in my life, which outlines not only my experience with having miscarried a child, but also looking toward, hopefully, growing a family after such a deep and silent loss," says Grae.

"A hidden hurt that no one else felt, saw or knew about, but I carried this pain as close to me as I carried my own breath," she adds.