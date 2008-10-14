Finley and Harper: Behind Lisa Marie Presley's Name Choice
Advertisement
|
Joseph Llanes, courtesy Lisa Marie Presley
With many readers expressing their opinions on Lisa Marie Presley and husband Michael Lockwood‘s choices of Harper and Finley for their new fraternal twin daughters, we spoke to Linda Rosenkrantz, co-owner of NameBerry, as well as co-author of The Baby Name Bible: The Ultimate Guide By America’s Baby-Naming Experts to get her take on the monikers and the popularity of unisex names. She tells us,
What do you think of unisex names? Would/did you use one for your child?
Following