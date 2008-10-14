Finley and Harper: Behind Lisa Marie Presley's Name Choice

"So Lisa Marie Presley has had twins and named them Harper and Finley. The questions that pop to mind are: ‘Are they boys? Are they girls? Are they one of each? Do we need to look inside the diaper to find out?’ Well, the news is out that they are twin girls, but the names of Elvis’s new granddaughters are certainly typical of the unisex choices that are epidemically popular these days, including both names that have long been used by each sex and names like these that have recently started to cross over.

Harper has a real tradition as a female name, dating back to To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee, for whom it was a family name. It was more recently used by Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos, as well as Dixie Chick Martie Maguire for their daughters. Finley was a 100 percent male name until Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn bestowed it on their daughter in 2003. A good old Scottish royal name (it belonged to Macbeth’s father), it’s part of a whole clan of Fin names that are rising in popularity — Finn, Finlay and Finley, Finola, Finian and Finnigan.”