Mini-Me Moves! Victoria Beckham's 'Baby Girl' Harper Channels Mom with Posh New Haircut

Victoria Beckham‘s 7-year-old daughter Harper is following in her mom’s fashionable footsteps.

On Saturday, the designer and singer, 44, shared a series of photos of Harper modeling a brand new bob for the camera.

“Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper,” Beckham wrote in the post’s caption. “#howchic.”

The haircut is very familiar to fans of the Spice Girls, of course, as Beckham rocked the look as a member of the hit girl group back in the ’90s.

It caused a stir when Beckham first sported the ‘do. She had spent years rocking long brunette locks during the band’s heyday — and chopped them in 1998, shortly before the filming of their “Stop” video.

Then, in the early 2000s, Beckham returned to a more angular version of the bob, which earned its own nickname: the pob.

Thinking back on it, it makes sense that Harper would be copying her mom’s iconic hair. Less than two weeks ago, Beckham revealed that Harper was “obsessed” with watching Spice World while they were on their Indonesian vacation — and was coveting the singer’s “little Gucci dress.”

It’s only been a year since Beckham learned about the Spice Girls’ rich history. Harper, Beckham and husband David Beckham’s fourth child, was born in 2011 — 11 years after the Spice Girls disbanded in the wake of Geri Halliwell’s departure from the group.

So how did Harper learn about the Spice Girls? Through their set of ’90s dolls.

“When u find out mummy was a pop star!!” Beckham wrote on an Instagram Story last June, as Harper played with the dolls of Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, and Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm.

“Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls,” Beckham added in another shot of the dolls themselves, each decked out in their iconic outfits.

The question now remains: who cut Harper’s hair?

Last month, dad David took a pair of styling shears to their youngest child’s long locks himself.

Harper was all smiles in anticipation of her new ‘do — though David, 43, wasn’t ready to see her long hair go.

He wrote, “Someone’s happy 😃 & someone’s not so happy ✂️ but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but ♥️.”