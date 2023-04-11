Harold Varner III's Toddler Runs onto Green During Masters Par 3 Contest, Dad Scoops Him Just in Time

Harold Varner III pulled off a smooth dad save during the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

The LIV golfer, 32, happened to catch his toddler son — Harold Liam Varner V, who goes by Liam — as the 18-month-old ran onto the green in Augusta, Georgia, to grab a golf ball that was live in the midst of the event.

On the second hole, the little guy threw a golf ball from the tee area and then ran off after it. Varner and his wife, Amanda Singleton Varner, started chasing him before the golfer realized the toddler was heading right for the green, where Talor Gooch and Thomas Pieters were mid-action.

In a swift motion, Varner grabs the toddler and swoops him up into a hug, laughing as he realizes the crisis was averted.

Liam takes the moment in, pausing for a second before starting to clap. The audience then claps for him, which he seems happy with.

Varner shared photos from the moment on Instagram Friday, writing, "Have no idea where he gets it, but Liam loved y'all clapping for him today. Swipe to see how it ended. #WeHere."

ESPN and Sportscenter also shared clips of Liam's time on the green, writing, "Dad reflexes on point ⚡️," in a joint Instagram post.

The family celebrated Liam's first birthday in October, with the little one posing in a vintage-style car at his birthday party. Varner wasn't able to be at the festivities due to participating in an event in Thailand, but shared moments on Instagram and reflected on the milestone.

"My little man is officially one, and moving around as much as I do. Hated to miss the party, but we'll celebrate soon. Love you Liam!"