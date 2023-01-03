Hanson Brothers Pose with Their Entire Family in Epic 39-Person Holiday Photo — See the Shot!

The Hanson brothers got together with their whole brood to celebrate the holidays!

In a photo shared by mom Diana Hanson on Instagram Tuesday, Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson appear with their siblings, children, nieces and nephews as the family posed for a massive family photo.

"All 39 of us made it 'over the river and through the woods,'" Diana captioned the shot, where she and husband Walker sat on a couch at the center of the action. "What a party!!! Happy New Year🎉🥳🎉🥳❤️❤️."

Along with the three brothers and their families, Jessica and husband Joseph Wright can be seen with kids Noble, 4, Søren, 5, and Hans, 9; Avery and husband Tyler Laughlin with sons Lucas, 19 months, and Wallace, 3; Mac and wife Nicole Stark with son Elliott, 2, and Zoë and husband Sullivan Staires with sons Wellington, 7 months, and Callahan, 3.

The onetime teen and tween heartthrobs — who spoke to PEOPLE in July about the Red Green Blue tour, which ran through November — are instilling the same healthy respect for home in their children.

"They're never going to go through the world wondering where they belong, because there's a bunch of people that love them," said Zac, who has five kids — sons Shepherd, 14, Abraham, 9, and Quincy, 22 months, and daughters Junia, 12, and Lucille, 6 — with wife Kate.

Even when the trio's on the road, they're dads first.

"After I finish a show, it's like, 'Hold on a second. I've got to do an encore, then I'll call you for the bedtime story,'" said Isaac, who has three children — sons Everett, 15, and Monroe, 14, and daughter Odette, 8 — with wife Nicole.

Hanson Family. Ashley Alexander

Added Taylor, who has seven kids — sons Ezra, 20, River, 16, Viggo, 14, and Indiana, 4, and daughters Penelope, 17, Wilhelmina, 10, and Maybellene, 2 — with wife Natalie: "The job of being a dad is to sacrifice everything you want for that kid. I may be in the middle of meeting some famous musician, but, sorry, I've got to call my daughter and talk to her about her day."

Both before and after Isaac, 42, Taylor, 39, and Zac, 37, skyrocketed to fame 25 years ago as Hanson with their infectiously catchy No. 1 hit "MMMBop," they've done things on their terms.

In 2003, when they felt their record label no longer understood them, they walked away and created their own indie label, 3CG Records. They've since released five studio albums, the latest being Red Green Blue in May.

And despite the call of the two entertainment capitals, Hollywood and New York, they moved back to their Tulsa hometown with their families for good in 2008.