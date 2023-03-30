Hannah Waddingham Opens Up About Her Daughter's Health Scare Five Years Ago

“I can talk about it now, but I couldn’t for a very long time,” the star says of her daughter’s painful ordeal

By
Janine Rubenstein
PEOPLE.com About Us Page headshots
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 08:00 AM
Hannah Waddingham rollout 4/10
Photo: Erik Carter

Hannah Waddingham makes no qualms about what's most important in her life.

"My primary function is being a single mama," the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, opening up about her booming career and life raising her 8-year-old daughter.

When it comes to balancing the demands of motherhood while being one of Hollywood's most in-demand new stars, "mommy guilt is real," she says of that push-pull. "But I keep saying to her that we are a team and that I have to do this. I have to strike while the iron is hot. I'm not so conceited that I would think that I will always have this kind of focus. I've always said to her, 'Mommy must take this time while the light shines on me, because the light shines on you.'"

Waddingham, 48, who prefers to keep her daughter's identity and that of her father private, says motherhood was her sole focus five years ago. She'd just wrapped a project in Belfast and "my beloved little girl who was 3 at the time became suddenly very ill," Waddingham says of learning her daughter suffers from Henoch-Schönlein purpura or HSP, a painful auto-immune disorder that causes inflammation and bleeding in the small blood vessels, resulting in rashes and sore joints.

"I can talk about it now," she says, "but I couldn't for a very long time. She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was." Terrified, the actress decided to step back from any jobs that would take her away from London. She reluctantly auditioned for Lasso at the urging of her team and fell in love with the role.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hannah Waddingham rollout 4/10
Erik Carter

"I had a two-hour chemistry read with Jason [Sudeikis] and I asked, 'Where are you shooting?' He said 'Richmond.' I said 'Virginia?' And he went, 'Richmond in England.' In that moment, I just thought, 'please bring me this role.'" After learning she landed it, "I had to get off the phone and mop up my face in my car knowing that my life had just changed."

But most importantly, Waddingham's daughter is "much better now," she says, "so that's the greatest."

Waddingham's Emmy Award sits in her daughter's room as a reminder. "I want to teach her that work hard and great things will come to you."

Ted Lasso drops new season 3 episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

For more on Waddingham, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham Recalls Her Emotional Final Day of Filming 'Ted Lasso' Season 3
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Toheeb Jimoh at the premiere of season 3 of "Ted Lasso" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Opens Up About the Cast's Close Bond: 'We All Saved Each Other'
Ted Lasso Rollout
Football Is (Real) Life! Ted Lasso's Coach Beard Reveals All the Places from the Show You Can Visit in London
Nick Mohammed in "Ted Lasso"
'Ted Lasso' Star Nick Mohammed Thinks Nate Has His 'Work Cut Out for Him' in Season 3
Ted Lasso's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of the Season 3 Premiere
'Ted Lasso' 's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of Show's Season 3 Premiere
Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"
Will There Be More 'Ted Lasso' ? What the Cast Has Said About Season 4 and Potential Spinoffs
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Lawyers Say Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Litigate Her Into Debt' in Custody Dispute
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
Ted Lasso AirBnB
There's a 'Ted Lasso' Airbnb Inside the Show's Pub Hosted by Star Annette Badland: 'There Might Be Biscuits'
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
NFL's Tevin Coleman and Wife Akilah Open Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Disease Journey
NFL's Tevin Coleman Opens Up About Daughter's Sickle Cell Journey: 'We Try to Uplift Her'