Pregnant Hannah Jeter Shows Off Baby Bump During Date Night with Husband Derek Jeter

Hannah Jeter is no rookie when it comes to styling her baby bump.

The soon-to-be mother of two, 28, stepped out with her husband, baseball icon Derek Jeter, at Bar Bevy Miami on Thursday. For the date night — in honor of the athlete’s Ocean Drive Magazine cover story — Hannah wore a black, lace, off-the-shoulder form-fitting dress, showing off her curves.

At the event, the former short stop spoke with PEOPLE about his parenting journey and the challenges of watching your kids grow up. The 44-year-old and Hannah are already parents to 15-month-old Bella Raine.

Hannah and Derek Romain Maurice/Getty

“Everyday is something new,” he tells PEOPLE. “When the baby is born, you can’t wait for her to crawl, then you can’t wait for her to walk. Then when she starts walking, she starts running, and when she starts running, you wish she wasn’t walking, running or crawling, you wish she’d stay still.”

He adds, “Everyday is something new, and you’re so proud of those little moments.”

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

The couple is about to experience those milestones all over again with the arrival of their second. The pregnancy news broke in September when Hannah was photographed with a very noticeable baby bump, though the couple has yet to comment.

Hannah and Derek Jeter Chance Yeh/Getty

Just one day before their September outing, the former Yankee captain gushed about fatherhood, telling Extra how life as a dad has been “awesome.”

“Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” he said.

And when asked if he and Hannah planned on having more children in the future, the retired MLB star laughed and told Extra, “Yeah, there’s a few more….you’re slick! I see that!“

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover model previously told PEOPLE Now that she was excited when she learned she was having a baby girl the first time around.

“[Derek and I] both have two nephews [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years,” she said in February 2017. “And there’s not that much cute boy clothes, like you really have to look for them.”

She added, “I’m not really a girly girl, but I’m gonna get there. I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”