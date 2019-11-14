Hannah Jeter on Going 'Into Hiding' During Pregnancy, and Not Sharing Daughters on Social Media

Image zoom Hannah Jeter for Editorialist magazine's Holiday 2019 issue Editorialist Magazine

Fans of Derek and Hannah Jeter won’t be seeing photos of their kids on social media anytime soon, if ever.

The 29-year-old model and mother of two opens up in the Holiday 2019 issue of Editorialist magazine, sharing rare quotes about parenthood, including why she and her retired MLB player husband, 45, choose to keep daughters Story Grey, 9 months, and Bella Raine, 2, out of the spotlight.

“[Social media] has never felt natural to me. I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case,” Hannah told the magazine.

“Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it,” she continues. “But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”

Her privacy as a parent started before her children were even born. In her first pregnancy, Hannah reveals, she gained 70 lbs., and then 55 more during her pregnancy with Story. As she recalls of the first time around, “I went into hiding. … No one really saw me, but I have pictures.”

Something that has worked with helping her get into shape? Intermittent fasting, which she started about six months ago and tells Editorialist has made her feel “incredible” and affected her skin and energy levels in positive ways.

But it was a process to find something that fit Hannah’s new lifestyle as a mother of two.

“I always thought, ‘You know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape,’ and it’s not that easy,” the model says.

Image zoom Hannah Jeter covers Editorialist magazine's Holiday 2019 issue Editorialist Magazine

The model maintains a low-key approach to parenting that she says was similar to the one she experienced growing up. While her girls “see their dad watch SportsCenter and all that,” she and Derek try to “[take] technology out” of Story and Bella’s day-to-day lives.

“I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination,” she tells the magazine.

“Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap’ — because I’m covered in paint or glue. I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday,” Hannah says, adding she makes trips to Michaels craft store about “twice a week.”

For more from the supermodel, check out the holiday edition of Editorialist, out tomorrow.