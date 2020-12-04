Hannah Bronfman Announces the Birth of Her First Child with Help from Barack Obama

Hannah Bronfman's baby boy is already getting the presidential treatment.

The 33-year-old influencer and activist announced the arrival of her first child with husband Brendan Fallis during an interview with former president Barack Obama.

"Congratulations, I hear you just had a baby," Obama, 58, said in a video shared to Bronfman's Instagram on Thursday, to which the new mom replied, "Oh my god! Yeah, I did."

Bronfman went on to share with the A Promised Land author that she had named her son Preston Miles Thomas Fallis.

"That's a big name," Obama remarked.

In the clip, Bronfman told Obama that her baby boy is already 10 days old, saying that "he sleeps so much that it's almost nerve-wracking how much he sleeps."

"Listen, enjoy it while it lasts," Obama quipped.

Bronfman first revealed her pregnancy in July, writing on Instagram, "I can't believe I'm finally sharing this news with you guys! @brendanfallis and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we're pregnant! I have imagined this day for over 3 years now and while the journey to get here has been rocky and not at all what I had imagined, we are extra grateful to the process that led us here and we can't wait to share it all with you!"

"If you are reading this and find yourself in one of those challenging spots that I know so well, I hope you can find some solace in the fact that there is no one journey, no one way to get to where you want to be," she added. "You will find your rainbow and we are so blessed to have found ours! 🌈."

Fallis also shared his own announcement post, including a series of photos of the couple showing off her baby bump while enjoying some sun on a boat at Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada. "WE'RE PREGNANT!!! @hannahbronfman you're honestly the most beautiful mom-to-be I've ever seen. Glowing like never before 😍," Fallis said.

"It's been a long journey for us, way longer than we ever would have imagined, but now it feels short and I know we'll care even more for our little baby-to-be," he continued. "I love you beyond words & can not wait to tackle parenting with you. We'll have our differences, our laughs, our celebrations and our tears, but we'll do it all with love and respect for each other and for our family we are building together."

"Going to be a spicy household with 3 scorpios under one roof, but let's gooooo!" joked the then-dad-to-be.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, Bronfman told E! News she and Fallis began trying to conceive their first child shortly after their 2017 wedding.

"It was a long journey to get there, but we were so grateful to the process," she told the outlet. "It made us stronger as a couple and ultimately we got an amazing little one on the way and we're so happy that we went through it."

Bronfman and Fallis first tried to conceive "naturally" but "it just wasn't happening for us," she recalled. They then turned to what she referred to as "the most affordable" options, including cutting out caffeine, acupuncture and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

After experiencing a miscarriage in 2019, the couple then tried in vitro fertilization. "We finally just said, 'You know what? This clearly isn't working for us. What's our next option?' And that really led us to IVF," Bronfman said.