Hannah Bronfman Opens Up About Her 'Long Journey' to Getting Pregnant: 'It Made Us Stronger'

Hannah Bronfman is opening up about her "long journey" to getting pregnant.

The 32-year-old influencer and activist, who announced earlier this week that she and husband Brendan Fallis are expecting their first child, told E! News she and Fallis began trying to get pregnant shortly after their 2017 wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a long journey to get there, but we were so grateful to the process," she told the outlet. "It made us stronger as a couple and ultimately we got an amazing little one on the way and we're so happy that we went through it."

Bronfman and Fallis first tried to conceive "naturally" but "it just wasn't happening for us," she recalled. They then turned to what she referred to as "the most affordable" options, including cutting out caffeine, acupuncture and intrauterine insemination.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Brendan Fallis/Instagram

After experiencing a miscarriage in 2019, the couple then tried in vitro fertilization. "We finally just said, 'You know what, this clearly isn't working for us, what's our next option?' And that really led us to IVF," Bronfman said.

Three years after they first started trying, Bronfman said getting the call from her doctor in March that she was pregnant was "a moment of shock."

"Like, holy s--- this is actually real and everything that I had manifested is actually coming true," she said.

Both Bronfman and Fallis announced the pregnancy in separate Instagram posts Sunday that showed off her baby bump.

"I can't believe I'm finally sharing this news with you guys! @brendanfallis and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we're pregnant!" Bronfman shared. "I have imagined this day for over 3 years now and while the journey to get here has been rocky and not at all what I had imagined, we are extra grateful to the process that led us here and we can't wait to share it all with you!"