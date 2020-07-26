Hannah Bronfman Expecting Her First Child with Husband Brendan Fallis: 'Beyond Thrilled'

Hannah Bronfman is going to be a mom!

On Saturday, the 32-year-old influencer and activist announced that she and husband Brendan Fallis are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post that showed off her baby bump.

"I can't believe I'm finally sharing this news with you guys! @brendanfallis and I are beyond thrilled to announce that we’re pregnant!" Bronfman shared. "I have imagined this day for over 3 years now and while the journey to get here has been rocky and not at all what I had imagined, we are extra grateful to the process that led us here and we can't wait to share it all with you!"

"If you are reading this and find yourself in one of those challenging spots that I know so well, I hope you can find some solace in the fact that there is no one journey, no one way to get to where you want to be," she added. "You will find your rainbow and we are so blessed to have found ours! 🌈."

Fallis also shared his own announcement post, including a series of photos of the couple showing off her baby bump while enjoying some sun on a boat at Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada.

In one of the photos, the DJ leans in to kiss his wife's belly. "WE’RE PREGNANT!!! @hannahbronfman you’re honestly the most beautiful mom-to-be I’ve ever seen. Glowing like never before 😍," Fallis said.

"It's been a long journey for us, way longer than we ever would have imagined, but now it feels short and I know we’ll care even more for our little baby-to-be," he continued. "I love you beyond words & can not wait to tackle parenting with you. We’ll have our differences, our laughs, our celebrations and our tears, but we’ll do it all with love and respect for each other and for our family we are building together."

"Going to be a spicy household with 3 scorpios under one roof, but let’s gooooo!" Fallis joked.

On Sunday, Bronfman thanked her friends and fans for the outpouring of support the couple received following their pregnancy announcement.

"Cannot begin to describe the gratitude we have for all the well wishes, blessings, calls, texts, DM's and comments from sharing our baby news with you all!!!" she wrote. "We are overwhelmed with how much love the world has for this little one already and we feel it all tremendously!!! @brendanfallis we are going to be parents and all though we knew this lol it feels so real!!!"