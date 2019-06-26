Hanna Andersson Just Launched the Cutest Baby Collection on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $40

Image zoom

While you’re gearing up for those Amazon Prime Day deals next month, the retail giant is also dropping a few Amazon-exclusive launches in honor of the big day — and parent-loved clothing brand Hanna Andersson has jumped into the mix.

The kids and baby line recently launched an adorable collection that is exclusively available on Amazon. Filled with sleepwear, daywear, and accessories like blankets and bibs, everything is made out of 100 percent cotton, and you can shop a variety of sizes ranging from preemie to toddler. Since the collection is a Prime Day launch, you can only shop a portion of it right now if you’re a Prime member. But if you’re not, don’t fret — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here that’ll last you through Prime Day on July 15 and 16, when the full Moon and Back line becomes available.

Shoppers who have already gotten their hands on the Moon and Back pajamas say they’re some of the best they’ve tried.

“Our favorite baby brand! Quality product by Moon and Back. I have bought other clothing products from different Amazon brands and have not been impressed until now. Very reasonably priced and made of very soft organic Egyptian cotton,” one shopper wrote about the brand’s One Piece Footless Pajamas ($25; amazon.com). “Well constructed, quality soft fabric, adorable design, and fit perfectly. It’s quite a lovely outfit. We have other pieces and products from Moon and Back, fast becoming a favorite of ours.”

Shop some of our favorite picks below, or check out all of Moon and Back, here. And don’t forget to sign up for that free Prime membership so you can shop it all once Prime Day arrives!

