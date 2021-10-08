Halsey also opened up about postpartum body changes, saying it is "weird to look different then [sic] I'm used to"

Halsey Reveals Why They're Waiting Until 'Done Having Kids' to Get More Tattoos: 'Seen Better Days'

Halsey teased potentially having more kids in their future while explaining why they'll hold off on stomach tattoos for a while.

The 27-year-old "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" singer welcomed their first baby, Ender Ridley, back in July, and on Twitter Thursday, they told fans about getting used to postpartum body changes. Responding to one fan about getting more tattoos, the artist explained why the stomach is off-limits for the moment.

"I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I'm 'done having kids' cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days," Halsey wrote.

Halsey — whose film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power debuted on HBO Max Thursday — also shared that their whole "Twitter timeline every single day is just 'BOOBS' " as fans comment on their postpartum body: "I would love to talk about literally anything else!!!!" they added.

In a separate tweet, Halsey answered frequently asked questions on the topic.

"1. They look like that cause I'm breastfeeding," the artist wrote. "2. Yeah I can't believe it either 3. Yes they get in the way 4. No I don't know if they'll go back to normal ever 5. Yep they hurt 6. Yes it's weird to look different then [sic] I'm used to 7. Yes I'll probs delete this."

Halsey also said becoming a parent has changed their life in "so many ways."

"I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I'm not working," they explained. "I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."

In August, Halsey, who shares their baby with partner Alev Aydin, told Zane Lowe they "feel so full of gratitude" after giving birth to Ender, but admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.