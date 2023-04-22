Halsey Says Their Breast Milk Is Their 'Best Skincare Ingredient': 'It's So Full of Antioxidants'

Halsey is revealing their surprising must-have skincare item: their breast milk.

The 28-year-old singer, who gave birth to son Ender in July 2021, revealed their skincare routine and their go-to makeup looks in a new interview with Nylon.

Since having their son, whom they share with partner Alev Aydin, Halsey said their skincare routine has changed.

"I've always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what's on your face," they told Nylon. "I love the Biologique Repecharge's colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son."

The "So Good" singer then revealed that they discovered the best skincare item ever after having a baby.

Halsey and son. Halsey/Instagram

"I started breastfeeding, and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it's so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process," they said.

Earlier this month, Halsey gave a rare glimpse into their son's life as a toddler.

The "Without Me" singer shared various photos on Instagram, some of which included rare and adorable new photos of Ender, 20 months.

The first photo in the carousel shows a sweet moment between the mother and son, as Halsey, in a beige v-neck shirt, smiles at their little guy while holding him up, so he can look in a mirror.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another snap is an overhead shot of Ender, who is seen sitting on the ground in a light blue sweatshirt, white and red striped pants and brown cowboy boots while holding pink chalk in his hand.

Halsey captioned the post "ces derniers temps 🐚," which translates to "lately" in English.

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Celebrates Son Ender on His First Birthday: 'I Am So Lucky That You Found Me'

The pop star last featured Ender briefly in an Instagram Reel on March 23, showing the little boy smiling as Halsey held him in their lap while putting on makeup. They also shared shots of him climbing on top of their face.

A few weeks before that, Halsey shared various shots of Ender in another photo dump, where the singer hilariously captured a clip of him using a mini-blower to blow away paper leaves in various directions before walking away.