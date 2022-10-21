Halsey is getting a head start on Halloween!

The singer, 28, shared an adorable picture with son Ender Ridley on their Instagram Story Thursday, featuring the "Without Me" musician and the 15-month-old in orange pumpkin costumes.

In the cute snap, Halsey looks at the camera while they embrace Ender as he rests on his mom's chest. Ender wears a bright orange velour onesie while Halsey seemingly dons the puffy hat to the pumpkin costume. The artist simply wrote "pumpkin" on the sweet photo.

The "So Good" singer shares Ender with partner Alev Aydin. In July, Halsey posted an adorable tribute in honor of the little boy's first birthday.

Halsey/Instagram

Sharing a slew of photos of the sweet little one throughout the year, they wrote, "My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!"

"Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently," they continued. "Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny."

"I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley! 🌈 " they concluded the heartfelt post.

Aydin also posted on Instagram for Ender's birthday. Alongside a photo of himself with a sleeping Halsey and newborn Ender in bed, he wrote, "PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!!"

"Mama and I love you, Ender," he continued. "To the moon, kid, to the moon."