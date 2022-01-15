Halsey Celebrates Son Ender Turning 6 Months Old with Finger-Painting and Banana Oatmeal Cake 

"They said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh," Halsey wrote on Instagram

Halsey is marking a milestone for their baby Ender.

The "Without Me" singer, 27, celebrated their son's 6-month birthday on Instagram Saturday with a collection of sweet photos from the special day.

Halsey, who welcomed Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021, enjoyed finger-painting with their son and treated him to a banana oatmeal cake for the occasion. Halsey also crafted a felt crown for the birthday boy, reading "½ Ender."

In the first photo of their Instagram post, Halsey holds Ender's hand while the 6-month-old sits on a paint-covered surface with a green finger-paint smiley face on his chest. In the second photo, Ender grins while digging his fingers into his cake, and in the third, he lies across from Aydin on the couch while they each sip a drink.

Halsey also shared an up-close photo of Ender's birthday crown, plus an adorable image of their son snuggling with their dog, Jagger.

"Şişko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints and a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown," Halsey wrote in the caption of their post. "He sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh."

Aydin commented on Halsey's post, writing, "Jaggy and Endy tho," in reference to the photo of Ender enjoying some cuddle time with Jagger.

Since becoming a mom last summer, Halsey has shared plenty of memorable moments with their son on social media. Earlier this month, the musician ​​marked the start of 2022 with a collection of clips from Ender's first five months.

The post was set to a remix of Bruno Mars' 2012 track "Locked Out of Heaven" and Adele's single "Easy On Me." Halsey captioned the video, "Can't wait for a year full of YOU!"

Halsey opened up about how their life has changed since welcoming Ender in an October interview with Billboard. At the time, they said, "being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring."