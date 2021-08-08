Halsey Shows Off Their Postpartum Stretch Marks and 3-Week-Old Baby Ender's Rainbow Nursery

Halsey is welcoming fans into life as a new parent.

Over the weekend, the "Without Me" singer, 26, shared a handful of photos featuring their 3-week-old baby Ender Ridley Aydin — some of which showed off the newborn's rainbow nursery.

In addition to a light-up rainbow, one of the walls featured Ender's name in cursive script and multi-colored letters. Other artwork on the wall also sported bright colors as well as several cartoon-style animals.

Meanwhile, another snap showed baby Ender wearing a tie-dye onesie while a third showed a rainbow flag in their home as well as a whimsical mushroom-shaped footstool.

Yet another shot showed off Halsey's postpartum stretch marks. "Well….this is what it look like 🧸," they captioned the collection of images.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from the delivery room.

Days before giving birth, the "Eastside" singer shared photos of the cover for their upcoming album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — which they described as "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

The cover showed Halsey at the seat of a throne as their breast was exposed and a baby sat on their lap. "The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," Halsey explained.