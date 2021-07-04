"Beeeeen ready," Halsey wrote on their Instagram Story while showing off their growing baby bump

Halsey Shows Off Growing Baby Bump as They Prepare to Welcome Their First Child: 'Yes It's ONE Baby'

Halsey is ready to become a first-time parent any day now.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 26, showed off their growing baby bump in a black bikini top on Saturday as they soaked up some sun.

"Too hot outside. Beeeeen ready. (Yes it's ONE baby lol)," Halsey wrote on their Instagram Story, joking about the size of their bump.

They kept the sun out of their eyes with a purple bucket hat while vibing out to "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals and rubbing their very pregnant belly, which they recently compared to a basketball.

Halsey announced in January that they're expecting their first child along with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin. "Surprise!" they wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of their baby bump.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Aydin added in the comments, to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

"Halsey and Alev seem great," a source told PEOPLE in February. "Halsey seems very excited about the baby. After the pregnancy announcement, she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump."

The Manic artist has been open about their endometriosis and their struggles to get pregnant in the past. They revealed in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone that they suffered a miscarriage before a performance a year earlier, but she still went onstage.

"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" Halsey wrote on their Instagram Story in March. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."