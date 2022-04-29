Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed Ender into the world in July 2021

Halsey Shares Sweet Photos of Son Ender, 9 Months: 'Pockets of Happy to Get Me Through'

Halsey is enjoying all the little moments with their baby boy.

The "Without Me" singer, 27, shared a series of photos on Instagram Thursday spending time with their 9-month-old son Ender, whom they share with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

In one snap, Halsey sits outside in the grass while holding Ender's hands as he smiles in front of them. Ender is adorably dressed in green and blue overalls with a matching tie-dye bucket hat.

Another snap shows Halsey standing outside sipping from a coffee mug while holding their baby boy on their hip as he gazes up at them. The singer's Instagram photo dump also included a glimpse at their Easter celebration as baby Ender wears a bunny ears headband.

"Pockets of happy to get me through 🍎🐰🐛," Halsey captioned the post.

Followers of the musician raved over the adorable shots of the infant in comments. "Ender is the cutest baby ever," one person wrote while another added, "He is perfection 🥺🖤."

Back in January, Halsey celebrated their son turning six months on Instagram with a collection of sweet photos from the special day.

The "Bad At Love" singer enjoyed finger-painting with their little one and treated him to a banana oatmeal cake for the occasion. Halsey also crafted a felt crown for the birthday boy, reading "½ Ender."

In the first photo of their Instagram post, Halsey holds Ender's hand while the 6-month-old sits on a paint-covered surface with a green finger-paint smiley face on his chest. In the second photo, Ender grins while digging his fingers into his cake, and in the third, he lays across from Aydin on the couch while they each sip a drink.

Halsey also shared an up-close photo of Ender's birthday crown, plus an adorable image of their son snuggling with their dog, Jagger.

"Şişko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints and a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown," Halsey captioned the post. "He sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh."