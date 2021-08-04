Halsey Shares Sweet Photo Breastfeeding Their Newborn Baby Ender on a Park Day Out

Halsey posted the intimate picture with their 2-week-old baby in honor of World Breastfeeding Week

Halsey and their newborn baby Ender Ridley Aydin are celebrating World Breastfeeding Week!

The new parent, 26, posted a sweet photo on Tuesday as they bonded with the 2-week-old, who was breastfeeding while they were at a park.

The "Without You" singer — who shares Ender with their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin — sat crossed-legged in the grass and smirked as she looked away from the camera during the intimate moment. They sported a pink tank-top with printed palm trees, while the newborn looked cozy in a white T-shirt and purple pants with dog faces printed on them.

"#Worldbreastfeedingweek 🤍 we arrived just in time!" Halsey captioned the post.

The singer welcomed Ender on July 14.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," they wrote on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from baby Ender's birth.

Halsey announced that they were expecting their first child in late January and weeks later clarified that "my pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." They added, however, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote in February following their pregnancy reveal. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," they added. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Days before giving birth, the "Eastside" singer shared photos of their cover for their upcoming album — which they said is "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

The cover showed a regal Halsey at the seat of a throne as their breast was exposed and a baby sat on their lap — a nod to the Madonna-Whore Dichotomy, which perpetuates the notion that a child-baring parent loses their sexual presence after a baby is bored.

"The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," they wrote alongside the album cover image. "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

