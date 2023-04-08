Halsey Shares Rare Glimpses at Life with Son Ender, 20 Months — See the Sweet Photos!

Halsey welcomed Ender with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 8, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Halsey. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Halsey is giving a rare glimpse into their son's life as a toddler.

The "Without Me" singer, 28, shared various photos on Instagram Friday, some of which included rare and adorable new photos of son Ender, 20 months.

The first photo in the carousel shows a sweet moment between the mother and son, as Halsey, in a beige v-neck shirt, smiles at their little guy while holding him up so he can look at a mirror.

Another snap is an overhead shot of Ender, who is seen sitting on the ground in a light blue sweatshirt, white and red striped pants and brown cowboy boots while holding pink chalk in his hand.

Halsey captioned the post "ces derniers temps 🐚," which translates to "lately" in English.

The pop star last featured Ender briefly in an Instagram Reel on Mar. 23, showing the little boy smiling as Halsey held him in their lap while putting on makeup. They also shared shots of him climbing on top of their face.

A few weeks before that, Halsey shared various shots of Ender in another photo dump, where the singer hilariously captured a clip of him using a mini-blower to blow away paper leaves in various directions before walking away.

The "So Good" singer, who shares Ender with partner Alev Aydin, previously marked her son's first birthday with an adorable tribute back in July.

Sharing a slew of photos of their special guy throughout the year, they wrote, "My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!"

"Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently," Halsey continued. "Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny."

"I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley! 🌈 " they concluded the heartfelt post.

