Halsey Shares Adorable New Photo of 1-Week-Old Baby Ender

Halsey is spending some quality time with baby Ender Ridley!

The "Without Me" singer, 26, shared an adorable moment with their 1-week-old newborn in a photo posted to Instagram Story on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snapshot, the infant — clad in a cute tie-dye top, navy blue sweatpants and green socks — can be seen sucking on Halsey's pinky. Halsey added a graphic of a fish alongside the picture.

Halsey and their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, welcomed their first child together on July 14.

Ender's arrival was announced on Monday by Halsey, who shared black-and-white photos from their baby's birth to Instagram. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," they wrote.

Halsey and baby Ender Credit: Halsey/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thursday, Aydin posted a photo of himself having some one-on-one time with Ender. The picture, shared to his Instagram Story, showed Aydin cradling his new bundle of joy against his chest while sitting in an armchair.

"Me and my civ," Aydin wrote, seemingly referring to the Turkish word for chick.

The birth of Ender comes a month before the release of Halsey's fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Alev Aydin and baby Ender Credit: Alev Aydin/Instagram

The album, Halsey previously said, is "about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

"It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months," they shared earlier this month while debuting the album's artwork, which features Halsey dressed in period clothing as they sit on a golden throne with one breast exposed and a baby on their lap.

"The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," they explained. "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Halsey announced that they were expecting their first child in January. A month later, the two-time Grammy nominee shared on their Instagram that becoming pregnant had "leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," they wrote at the time.