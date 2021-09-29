Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby, Ender Ridley, in July

Halsey Shares First Photos of Baby Ender's Face: 'The Best Birthday Gift There Is'

Halsey is celebrating their birthday with a very special gift this year.

On Wednesday, the singer, 27, shared a sweet post to Instagram of their first baby, Ender Ridley, revealing the newborn's face for the first time. In the caption, Halsey called their baby "the best birthday gift there is."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The artist welcomed their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.

In the adorable shots, Aydin holds baby Ender, who is wearing a multicolored onesie and a blue beanie. Ender sweetly smiles in the first photo and looks away from the camera in the second.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Since welcoming Ender, Halsey has shared many moments as a new parent.

Last month, they told Zane Lowe that they "feel so full of gratitude" after giving birth to Ender, but admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.

halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,'" Halsey said, noting that the criticism triggered "feelings of shame."

Halsey breastfeeding Credit: Halsey/ instagram

The singer also revealed that their pregnancy and life after giving birth inspired their most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.