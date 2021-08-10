Halsey Shares Their 'Fav Belly Pic' from Pregnancy with Baby Ender: 'Miss It Already'

Halsey is missing their baby belly days.

On Monday, the "Without Me" singer, 26, posted a throwback photo to Instagram from their pregnancy with baby Ender Ridley, whom they gave birth to on July 14. They share Ender with their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The sunny snap features Halsey wearing an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt to reveal their bare baby bump as they look into the distance.

"My fav belly pic I never posted. Miss it already! 🥚🍳," the artist writes.

Halsey's post comes just two days after they shared a handful of photos featuring their now 3-week-old baby Ender — some of which showed off the newborn's rainbow nursery.

In addition to a light-up rainbow, one of the walls featured Ender's name in cursive script and multi-colored letters. Other artwork on the wall also sported bright colors as well as several cartoon-style animals.

Meanwhile, another snap showed baby Ender wearing a tie-dye onesie while a third showed a rainbow flag in their home as well as a whimsical mushroom-shaped footstool.

Another shot showed off Halsey's postpartum stretch marks. "Well….this is what it look like 🧸," they captioned the collection of images.

Days before giving birth, the "Eastside" singer shared photos of the cover for their upcoming album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — which they described as "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

The cover showed Halsey at the seat of a throne as their breast was exposed and a baby sat on their lap. "The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," Halsey explained.