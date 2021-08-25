Halsey's new film and album, both titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, debut this week

Halsey Makes Red Carpet Appearance at Premiere of Their IMAX Film 6 Weeks After Birth of Baby

Halsey is ushering in a new era in style.

The artist's latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power debuts Thursday night, and the accompanying movie of the same name hits select IMAX theaters Wednesday night. To promote the releases, the singer appeared on their first red carpet since becoming a parent, six weeks after the birth of baby Ender on July 14.

For the Tuesday evening event, Halsey wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress and their About-Face Beauty makeup, as well as a black veil.

"❤️‍🔥 heart of darkness ❤️‍🔥," the singer captioned an Instagram gallery of their red carpet poses.

Earlier in July, Halsey teased that their upcoming album is "about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."

"The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," they explained. "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

The artist shares their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. In March, Halsey updated their pronouns on social media, clarifying that they prefer to go by "she/they." They had recently mused about "perception of gender" on social media in light of their pregnancy.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the musician at the time. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand," continued Halsey, who had opened up earlier in March about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin.

On Twitter over the weekend, Halsey warned fans to consider potential triggers before seeing their new movie.

"The film is Rated R. If you have triggers that fall into the categories of violence, sexual violence, blood, anything pregnancy related, death, etc as indicated in the rating, I respectfully suggest that each individual decide what their personal comfort is with these subjects," they wrote, adding, "Please approach my film with the same individual responsibility in regards to content that you assume when walking in to view any movie in any theater."

"Every person has different triggers. It would be nearly impossible to include them all," continued Halsey. "some people have very specific triggers that don't necessarily have a negative association for most people. It is a courtesy at the content creators discretion to include the more general ones."