Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'

"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed baby Ender in July

Halsey is offering an honest look at their ever-changing body.

The 27-year-old singer performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, less than three months after giving birth to their first baby, Ender Ridley, on July 14. In an Instagram post on Monday, Halsey shared a gallery of photos showcasing their postpartum body to clear up misconceptions and societal expectations after being told "how good I looked" after the SNL gig.

"I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about," Halsey began her caption. "I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

"My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time," the artist continued. "I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it."

Halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey explained that exercise isn't on the forefront of her mind at the moment — "I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son," they said — and elaborated on the effort that went into their look during the televised appearance.

"With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job," said Halsey. "I do not want to feed the Illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently."

Halsey Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey then declared that they're okay with how their body is evolving.

"If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner. I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!" they said. "And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"

"But In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard," concluded Halsey. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."

Halsey, whose film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is now streaming HBO Max, tweeted last week that their whole "Twitter timeline every single day is just 'BOOBS' " as fans comment on their postpartum body: "I would love to talk about literally anything else!!!!" they added.

Halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram

In a separate tweet, Halsey answered frequently asked questions on the topic: "1. They look like that cause I'm breastfeeding. 2. Yeah I can't believe it either 3. Yes they get in the way 4. No I don't know if they'll go back to normal ever 5. Yep they hurt 6. Yes it's weird to look different then [sic] I'm used to 7. Yes I'll probs delete this."

Halsey also said becoming a parent has changed their life in "so many ways."