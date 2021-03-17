Pregnant Halsey Wishes Boyfriend Alev Aydin a Happy Birthday as He Kisses Their Bare Baby Bump

Halsey is showing love for their boyfriend Alev Aydin as the couple awaits the arrival of their baby.

The "Graveyard" singer, 26, is currently expecting their first child with Aydin, and on Wednesday, they wished him a happy birthday while sharing a photo on Instagram of him cradling and kissing their bare baby bump.

"İyi ki doğdun ❤️ happiest birthday, aşkım. ❤️ @zoneaydin," Halsey captioned the post, which included "happy birthday" written in Turkish. In the comment section, the soon-to-be dad replied: "I love you, angel ❤️ my favorite person 😘😍."

Halsey's birthday tribute comes days after the artist updated their pronouns on social media, clarifying that they prefer to go by "she/they." They had recently mused about "perception of gender" on social media in light of their pregnancy.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the singer. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," Halsey continued at the time. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand."

They then concluded, "I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Halsey — who opened up earlier this month about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin — has been outspoken about their struggles with reproductive health.

Celebrating their first Valentine's Day since Halsey revealed they are pregnant, Aydin shared a sweet tribute to his partner. "My sun-kissed sweet — us back before bebek (Turkish for "baby) was on the way," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day to the baddest woman on the planet — I Love You!"

They responded, "I love YOU my valentine!"