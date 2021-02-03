The singer is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey 'Very Excited About Baby,' Says Source: 'She Wears Clothes That Show Off Her Cute Bump'

Halsey can't wait for her bundle of joy.

The "You Should Be Sad" singer, 26, announced last week that she is pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. Halsey's surprise pregnancy news comes after she was previously open about her reproductive health struggles, making the announcement all the more momentous.

"Halsey and Alev seem great," a source tells PEOPLE. "They spent the weekend together in Los Angeles. Halsey seems very excited about the baby. After the pregnancy announcement, she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump."

"Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," Halsey captioned an Instagram post last Wednesday, sharing a gallery of maternity photos showing off her baby bump. In the comment section, Aydin said, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," as Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Additionally, over on Twitter, Halsey celebrated the news — which comes after a previous miscarriage — by writing, "my rainbow🌈"

Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that she'd become pregnant the year prior, just before her career launched, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. She still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she recalled at the time. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f—ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."