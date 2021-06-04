Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Fortunately I was super lucky enough to be able to provide everything that I needed, but in the process I realized how expensive it is to start a family," said the singer

Pregnant Halsey Shows Off Baby Bump as They Raise Money for Other Soon-to-Be Parents in Need

Halsey is looking to support other parents while planning to welcome their first baby soon.

The pregnant "Without Me" singer, 26, posted a video on Instagram Thursday announcing their partnership with Babylist to compile a baby registry of some of their favorite items. With Babylist, Halsey is also asking for donations in support of Baby2Baby via The Great Group Gift initiative, to which the artist and Babylist already donated $100,000.

"As I'm sure most of you, some of you, maybe you don't, already know I am super-duper pregnant," said Halsey in the video as they showed their growing baby bump. "One of the hardest things about getting ready for this baby was trying to figure out what I was going to need to buy for them. I knew that they needed a place to eat, a place to sleep, a safe, good car seat, but beyond that I was pretty clueless."

"The internet was full of a lot of overwhelming information and choices," they added, explaining why Babylist was "helpful" to develop a registry of essential products.

Halsey Credit: Halsey/instagram

"Fortunately I was super lucky enough to be able to provide everything that I needed, but in the process I realized how expensive it is to start a family, and how many parents out there were probably struggling to provide the things that they need," Halsey continued.

"I hope you find it in your heart to be able to give back to some people who are really struggling," they said. "This has been such an incredible process and I have felt so connected to so many people I don't even know because we're all living through the same experience at the same time. I'm so grateful to Babylist for helping me put this together. And I'm so grateful to Baby2Baby for everything that they do."

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the singer at the time. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand," continued Halsey, who had opened up earlier in March about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin.