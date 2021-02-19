Halsey Says Pregnancy 'Leveled My Perception of Gender Entirely,' Talks 'Strange' Body Changes

New mom Katy Perry showed support for mom-to-be Halsey on Instagram, telling her she is "about to perform a real miracle"

Halsey is getting candid about how pregnancy makes her feel.

The "Graveyard" singer, 26, is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, and in an Instagram post Thursday, she shared several snapshots — including a sunny bikini baby bump pic — while musing about expectations versus the reality of pregnancy for her.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" she began her caption. "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," Halsey continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Halsey added "more on the subject" in a comment on the post, writing, "I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday [sic] feeling like some 'girly-girly fertility goddess', but instead I wake up and eat when I'm hungry, sleep when I'm tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!"

Several famous followers showed support for the singer in the post's comment section, including new mom Katy Perry, who wrote, "You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you! ♥️♥️♥️"

Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that she'd become pregnant the year prior — just before her career launched — but suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. She still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she recalled at the time. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f—ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."