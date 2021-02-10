Pregnant Halsey Receives First Gift for Baby on the Way from David Dobrik: 'This Is So Cute!'

"Shut up! Are you serious?" she says as she accepts the adorable present from the YouTuber

Halsey is beyond excited about her first baby gift!

The "You Should Be Sad" singer, 26, is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, and while stopping by YouTuber David Dobrik's Views podcast recently, she graciously received her first gift for the baby on the way.

"I don't know what to get a celebrity baby, so we went to Tiffany & Co. and we got this," says Dobrik, 24, as he pulls out a stuffed teddy bear, eliciting an excited reaction from Halsey. "Oh my God!" she says as she takes the baby toy. "Shut up! Are you serious? This is so cute!"

Halsey appears visibly touched as she hugs the bear and places it against her baby bump. "This is the first gift I've gotten," she says, then joking, "Yeah, I don't have any friends."

"This is my first gift I've ever gotten. I'm gonna tell the baby that. I'm gonna be like, 'The first gift you ever got was from David Dobrik,' " adds Halsey, as Dobrik then quips: "The baby will be like, 'Who?' "

"Yeah," Halsey says with a laugh, "the baby's gonna be like, 'Who's that?' "

Halsey's surprise pregnancy news comes after she was previously open about her reproductive health struggles, making the announcement all the more momentous.

"Halsey and Alev seem great," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They spent the weekend together in Los Angeles."

The source added, "Halsey seems very excited about the baby. After the pregnancy announcement, she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump."

"Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," Halsey captioned an Instagram post last month, sharing a gallery of maternity photos showing off her baby bump.