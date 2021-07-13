Pregnant Halsey 'Felt Like Such a Failure' After Stopping Prenatal Vitamins Due to 'Bad' Vomiting

Halsey tells Allure about expectations versus reality about their pregnancy while preparing for the birth of their first baby

Halsey is opening up about feeling guilty for cutting back on prenatal vitamins during their pregnancy.

The 26-year-old "Graveyard" singer, who uses she/they pronouns, stars on the cover of Allure's August 2021 issue, giving rare insight into her pregnancy and relationship with Alev Aydin, with whom she's expecting her first baby. Halsey recalls becoming ill early in the pregnancy, soon opting to forgo prenatal vitamins to preserve her health.

"I'm going to tell you something that's going to get me f-----g slaughtered on the internet, but I'm going to go ahead and say it: I didn't take my prenatals," Halsey says.

"I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day," they add. "I was on so many medications ... and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications. I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, 'I haven't taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby okay?' I was so angry with myself."

" 'You have one f-----g job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body's doing everything else, you can't even do that,' " the artist remembers thinking. "I felt like such a failure."

Halsey's upcoming album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, out Aug. 27, is about "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she recently revealed while unveiling the cover art. As they tell Allure, the pregnancy turned out different from their initial expectations.

"When this pregnancy started, I was like, 'You're going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You're going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f-----g journal every single day.' I have done none of those things. Zero. None," says Halsey. "I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy."

The star also opened up about forming a relationship with screenwriter Aydin and how she remains protective of their personal life while in the spotlight. (Halsey opened up in March about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin.)

"Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with,' " Halsey explains. "A lot of people had opinions about that."

The singer adds, "Nobody knew I was dating someone. As if people were entitled to an update, like, 'I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender. ... I signed up to give my whole life away. My loved ones didn't."