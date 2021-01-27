'Surprise!' Halsey Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Love This Mini Human Already'

Halsey is a soon-to-be mommy!

The "Be Kind" singer, 26, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she's pregnant and expecting her first child by sharing a trio of maternity photographs showing off her bare baby bump.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻 Photos by @samdameshek," she captioned the post, in which she tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin over her belly. Aydin, 37, re-shared the announcement on his Instagram Story, adding a pair of red heart emojis.

In the comment section of her post, Aydin says, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," as Halsey replies, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Halsey told The Guardian in February 2020 that becoming a mom was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."

Image zoom Credit: Sam Dameshek

The singer previously suffered a miscarriage, telling the outlet that was the "most inadequate I've ever felt." She explained at the time: "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

Image zoom Credit: Sam Dameshek

In her Manic album notes for Apple Music, Halsey shared that her song "More" is about her struggles with reproductive health.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," she wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."