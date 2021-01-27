Everything Halsey Has Said About Miscarriage, Infertility and Her Road to Pregnancy

Halsey continues to be open about her journey to parenthood.

The 26-year-old "Without Me" singer made a surprise Instagram announcement Wednesday that she's pregnant, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin, who commented, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey quickly replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, over on Twitter, Halsey celebrated the news — which comes after a previous miscarriage — by writing, "my rainbow🌈"

Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that she'd become pregnant the year prior, just before her career launched, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. She still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she recalled at the time. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f------ human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

Image zoom Credit: Sam Dameshek

She added that she "beat myself up" over the miscarriage, explaining that she wanted "to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The artist has also shared with fans her battle with endometriosis, including multiple "terrifying" surgeries she underwent. In a 2018 appearance on The Doctors, in which she raised awareness about endometriosis, she reflected on the experience of performing through a miscarriage.

"The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment, I was like, I never want to make that choice ever again, of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease," she said at the time. "So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better."

In another Rolling Stone profile in 2019, Halsey shared that she was considering freezing her eggs that summer, worrying endometriosis could plague her chances of conceiving. Surgeries, however, proved to be a positive step in the right direction.

"I was like, 'Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?' It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying," she said, adding that she jokingly made a "pregnancy pact" with her assistant: "Never mind. I don't need to put out a third album. I'm just going to have a baby!"

Within the album notes for her second studio album Manic, Halsey explained how the emotional song "More" relates to her fertility struggles.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," she wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."

"Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood," added Halsey. "All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before."

Halsey then told The Guardian in February 2020 that becoming a mom was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me," calling that nothing short of "a miracle."