Halsey revealed in 2017 that she had undergone surgery to help treat her endometriosis

Pregnant Halsey Reflects on Endometriosis Struggles as She Shows Off Baby Bump: 'Scars That Got Me This Angel'

Halsey is looking back at her struggles with endometriosis as she celebrates her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the "Without Me" singer, 26, shared a Polaroid of herself baring her baby bump alongside the scars from the multiple surgeries she had undergone to help treat her endometriosis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Halsey drew two arrows pointing toward her lower abdomen and wrote, "the scars that got me this angel."

She capped off the post with the hashtag "endo warrior."

Image zoom Credit: Halsey/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halsey announced that she's expecting her first child on Wednesday, sharing a trio of maternity photographs on her Instagram.

In the slideshow, the songstress tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin, who commented, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

"I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" she replied.

In the past, Halsey has been open about her struggles with endometriosis, including the "terrifying" surgeries she underwent for treatment of the condition.

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," she wrote in a Jan. 6, 2017 Instagram post, which has since been deleted. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"I'm in total agony right now… (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today)," she continued. "In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.

"If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too," Halsey added at the time.

Image zoom Halsey | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

In a 2019 Rolling Stone profile, Halsey shared that doctors had told her that the surgeries had helped to an extent that she may not have to freeze her eggs to improve her chances of conceiving.

"I was like, 'Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?' It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying," she said, adding that she jokingly made a "pregnancy pact" with her assistant: "Never mind. I don't need to put out a third album. I'm just going to have a baby!"

Halsey also touched on her fertility struggles in the liner notes of her second studio album Manic, writing, "I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that."

"For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me," she continued. "Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood."