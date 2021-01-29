Halsey Says She Would've Done Her Manic Tour While Pregnant If It Wasn't Canceled Due to COVID

Halsey is lamenting a missed opportunity: performing her Manic tour while pregnant!

The "Graveyard" singer, 26, revealed Wednesday that she is pregnant, happy news that came just days after she officially called off her long-postponed tour due to the ongoing pandemic. On Twitter Thursday, she set the record straight and assured fans she would have belted her songs onstage baby bump and all.

"And just so we're aware, if it wasn't for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant," she says.

In a social media statement explaining the reasoning for the tour cancellation, Halsey wrote, "Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again."

Thanking fans for their well wishes about her pregnancy, Halsey expressed how it feels to share good news with them after previously being open about endometriosis and fertility struggles.

"Thanks for the love I've been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours. it's wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff ;)" she says.

The singer made a surprise Instagram announcement Wednesday that she's pregnant, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin, who commented, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey quickly replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Additionally, over on Twitter, Halsey celebrated the news — which comes after a previous miscarriage — by writing, "my rainbow🌈"

Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that she'd become pregnant the year prior, just before her career launched, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. She still went ahead with the performance.