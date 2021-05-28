Halsey is currently expecting their first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, who was working on a screenplay about the singer's life when they "slowly fell in love" over the past three years

Pregnant Halsey Shows Off Baby Bump During Night Out: 'Soaking Up That Moonlight'

Halsey is living it up before the arrival of their baby!

The 26-year-old "Be Kind" singer shared a new photo showing off their maternity figure on Instagram Thursday, featuring their baby bump as they posed in a sleek dress and clutched a handbag. "Soaking up that moonlight 🌕," Halsey captioned the snapshot.

Halsey is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. In a recent tweet, the artist shared insight into their relationship with Aydin, writing that they "slowly fell in love" with each other while the screenwriter was supposed to be developing a screenplay about Halsey's life the "past 3 years."

In March, Halsey updated their pronouns on social media, clarifying that they prefer to go by "she/they." They had recently mused about "perception of gender" on social media in light of their pregnancy.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the singer at the time.

"I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand," continued Halsey, who had opened up earlier in March about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin.