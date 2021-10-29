"They were an integral part of my calm and my peace approaching labor, by sharing so much of her journey with me and I have so much gratitude for them," Halsey says of Kehlani

Halsey Praises Kehlani for Being an 'Integral Part of My Calm and Peace' amid Motherhood Journey

Halsey is sharing her appreciation for fellow mother and musician Kehlani.

On Thursday, the singer, 27, praised Kehlani on Twitter for being a guiding light on their journey to motherhood. Halsey welcomed son Ender Ridley, 3 months, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.

"I just wanna say what a light @Kehlani was and has been for me since becoming a mom," Halsey writes of the 26-year-old singer, who is mom to daughter Adeya Nomi, 2. "They were an integral part of my calm and my peace approaching labor, by sharing so much of her journey with me and I have so much gratitude for them. Y'all don't understand."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Without Me" artist adds, "People talk about artists supporting each other and she has led by example in the most personal way when I was entering really unfamiliar terrain."

"I fr[for real] look up to them," they conclude.

In a cover story for Billboard published last week, Halsey reflected on how their career has changed since welcoming baby Ender this summer.

"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," Halsey said of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they added. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

The "Eastside" singer added that while "parental guilt" will be "a whole other beast to tackle" later, they are currently "in bliss."