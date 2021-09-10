"Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle," Halsey wrote on Twitter

Halsey Says Pregnancy Changed Their Body 'So Much' After Welcoming Their First Child

Halsey is opening up about their pregnancy journey.

The singer, 26, welcomed their first child, Ender, in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin. Now, months later, Halsey is getting candid about the physical changes that came with pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle," Halsey wrote on Twitter Thursday. "To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you."

Halsey's fans were quick to reply with messages of support, with one writing, "ur still beautiful no matter what love!, stay strong bby."

Another added, "Seeing your body change throughout pregnancy & motherhood without you trying to hide it from us was something i really found to be beautiful. it sounds cliche but seeing someone you look up to have the same stretch marks as you just makes my heart happy i guess."

The singer's latest post comes after they shared a photo of their postpartum stretch marks, telling fans, "Well …. this is what it look like 🧸."

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In late August, about a month after giving birth to Ender, Halsey shared a snap taken while breastfeeding their newborn, who was wearing a leopard-print onesie. "Welcome to the jungle 🐆," they captioned the photo.

While Halsey told Zane Lowe that they "feel so full of gratitude" after welcoming Ender, they admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,' " Halsey told Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 in August.

Despite the "feelings of shame" that followed such comments, Halsey said they were confident in their decision to start a family. "So f— 'em and I just was like, I'm going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me," they added.

Halsey has been open about their pregnancy and life after giving birth, an experience that inspired their most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

In early July, just days before giving birth to Ender, Halsey posted the cover art for their album, which they described as "a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."