Halsey Missed the Met Gala Because They're Still Breastfeeding: 'Postpartum Does Not Discriminate'

Halsey is letting fans know why they didn't attend the 2021 Met Gala.

When viewers noticed that the 26-year-old singer was missing during the biggest night in fashion, Halsey took to Twitter to explain their absence, sharing that they had to care for their newborn. The artist welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.

"I'm still breastfeeding," Halsey began. "I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There's nothing more 'American fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol," the singer wrote, in reference to the event's theme.

Halsey shared that they wouldn't have been able to properly pump if they had attended, which would have been "insanely painful."

While the artist admitted they are "incredibly privileged to afford time off," Halsey asserted that the demands put on them to work amid their responsibilities as a new parent are "still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me."

When a fan then pointed out that Halsey had recently attended a party, which prompted their followers to think they'd be at the Met, the "Without Me" crooner clarified: "Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!! I'm sorry I don't know why I have to explain this."

Halsey also asserted that they aren't complaining.

"My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it's reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions," they said. "I wasn't complaining at all!!!!"

The singer added that their purpose of sharing their personal experience is to simply connect with fans as they're "learning in front of the whole world," and trying to juggle all that comes with postpartum.

"Idk I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I'm doing my best to juggle it all!" Halsey wrote.

They ended, "I am so grateful. For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That's all I meant to say."

Since welcoming Ender, Halsey has shared many moments as a new parent.

Last month, they told Zane Lowe that they "feel so full of gratitude" after giving birth to Ender, but admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,'" Halsey said, noting that the criticism triggered "feelings of shame."