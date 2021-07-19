Halsey Welcomes First Baby, Ender Ridley, with Boyfriend Alev Aydin: 'Powered by Love'

Halsey's bundle of joy has arrived earthside!

The "Without Me" singer, 26, and their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, welcomed their first baby together, Ender Ridley Aydin, on Wednesday, July 14, the singer announced on Instagram Monday.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the singer writes on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from baby Ender's birth.

Halsey — who revealed that they were expecting their first child in late January — has long been open about their journey to pregnancy, including back in 2016, when they revealed to Rolling Stone that they'd become pregnant the year prior, just before their career launched, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. The star still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," Halsey recalled at the time. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f---ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

At the time, they added that they "beat myself up" over the miscarriage, explaining that they wanted "to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world."

The artist has also shared with fans their battle with endometriosis, including multiple "terrifying" surgeries they underwent.

Halsey and baby Credit: Halsey/ instagram

In another Rolling Stone profile in 2019, Halsey shared that they were considering freezing their eggs that summer, worrying endometriosis could plague their chances of conceiving. Surgeries, however, proved to be a positive step in the right direction.

"I was like, 'Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?' It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying," they said, adding that they jokingly made a "pregnancy pact" with their assistant: "Never mind. I don't need to put out a third album. I'm just going to have a baby!"

Weeks after telling fans about the happy pregnancy news, they clarified that "my pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." They added, however, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

During the pregnancy, Halsey opened up to the world by changing their pronouns to she/they. "For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :)," the artist wrote in March. "The inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best ⭐️"

The announcement came after the performer explained in February that becoming pregnant had "leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," they wrote at the time.

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," Halsey added. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Within the album notes for their second studio album Manic, Halsey explained how the emotional song "More" relates to their fertility struggles.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," they wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."

"Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved. It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood," added Halsey. "All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before."