Halsey Enjoys the 'Sweet Life' During Sunset Beach Outing with 3-Month-Old Baby Ender

Halsey is living the sweet life!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer shared two photos on Instagram from a bundled-up beach day with 3-month-old Ender Ridley, whom they welcomed in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

In the first snap, the "Without Me" singer sits on a blanket cradling little Ender, who is wrapped up in a red hoodie and fuzzy blanket. In the second photo, Halsey holds Ender close as they stand on some rocks overlooking the ocean at sunset.

"sweet life," they captioned the post.

Singer Fletcher commented on the post, "precious 🥺"

Halsey and baby Ender

In a cover story for Billboard published last week, Halsey reflected on how their career has changed since welcoming baby Ender this summer.

"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," Halsey said of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey and baby Ender

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they added. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

The "Eastside" singer added that while "parental guilt" will be "a whole other beast to tackle" later, they are currently "in bliss."