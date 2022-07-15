Halsey Celebrates Son Ender on His First Birthday: 'I Am So Lucky That You Found Me'

Halsey is full of love and gratitude as they celebrate their son's first birthday!

On Thursday, the pop singer, 27, posted an adorable tribute to son Ender Ridley in honor of his first birthday. Sharing a slew photos of the sweet little one throughout the year, they wrote, "my little tiny baby is a big one year old today!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently," they continued. "Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny."

"I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley! 🌈 " they concluded the heartfelt post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Without Me" singer shares Ender with partner Alev Aydin. The 39-year-old writer/producer also posted on Instagram for Ender's birthday.

Alongside a photo of himself with a sleeping Halsey and newborn Ender in bed, he wrote, "PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!!"

"Mama and I love you, Ender," he continued. "To the moon, kid, to the moon."

Alev Aydin, halsey Credit: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Last month, the musician appeared on The Tonight Show where they revealed that Ender doesn't like their singing. During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Halsey on becoming a mom since they last saw each other and asked if their baby boy loves when they sing lullabies.

"Oh….no. No, he hates it. He's my biggest critic," the singer responded. "It's funny. My mom, she can't carry a tune in a bucket. It's really bad and when she sings, his eyes light up like she's the stars and the moon. But when I sing, he's not a fan."

Halsey then teased that whenever they sing, Ender gives them a pouty face as if he's going to cry, adding, "And I'm like, ' Alright, most kids would be really happy.' "

In May, Halsey posted a series of candid videos to their Instagram Story getting about the health issues they've been experiencing since giving birth to their first baby.

halsey Credit: Halsey/Instagram

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick," they continued, adding that they've been "kind of" sick for "most of [their] adult life, but it started getting really bad."

"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey — who is wearing a heart monitor — said, noting that they're still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."