Halsey Shares Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Baby Ender: 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse at their life as a new parent since welcoming baby Ender Ridley Aydin.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old — who shares Ender with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin — took a break from promoting their upcoming album and theatrical film, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, to give a look at moments with their new bundle of joy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a post shared to Instagram, the "Without You" singer posed for a mirror selfie in what appears to be a dressing room. Pictured wearing a blue headscarf adorned with hair pins, Halsey is seen nursing the newborn, who is dressed in a leopard-print onesie.

"Welcome to the jungle 🐆," they captioned the intimate photo.

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Halsey/instagram

Halsey recently shared another photo while breastfeeding in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week earlier this month. The new parent posted a picture of their-self sitting crossed-legged in the grass while feeding baby Ender.

"#Worldbreastfeedingweek 🤍 we arrived just in time!" the singer captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halsey welcomed Ender on July 14.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," they wrote on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from baby Ender's birth.

Halsey announced that they were expecting their first child in late January and weeks later clarified that "my pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." They added, however, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote in February following their pregnancy reveal. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," they added. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."