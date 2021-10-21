Halsey Says 'Being a Mother to My Son Makes Being a Musician Seem Pretty Boring'
Halsey says their 3-month-old baby Ender Ridley "thinks I'm perfect and great and everything"
Halsey's priorities are set on being a mom.
The "I am Not a Woman, I'm a God" singer, 27, opens up to Billboard (alongside recent collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) in a new cover story, reflecting on how their career has changed since welcoming baby Ender Ridley back in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin.
"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," says Halsey of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they add. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."
Halsey says "parental guilt" will be "a whole other beast to tackle" later on, but right now they are "in bliss."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Halsey Showcases 'Real' Postpartum Body After SNL Compliments: 'Do Not Want to Feed the Illusion'
"The beauty of that is that it means I'm going to create when I want to. Hopefully, that means that whatever I make is going to be something that I'm just burning to get out there," the artist continues. "Because the only expectation I have for myself is to be a really good mom, and the rest will fall into place around that."
On Twitter earlier this month, Halsey described to fans how motherhood changed them so far, saying it's been in "so many ways."
"I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I'm not working," they explained. "I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."
Back in August, Halsey told Zane Lowe they "feel so full of gratitude" after giving birth to Ender, but admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.
"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,' " Halsey said, noting that the criticism triggered "feelings of shame."