Halsey, who is currently expecting their first baby, says they want the album cover to help "with eradicating the social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding"

Halsey Reveals Artwork for Upcoming Album, Which Is About the 'Joys and Horrors of Pregnancy'

Halsey wants to convey that motherhood is a work of art.

The 26-year-old singer revealed the cover of their upcoming fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, out Aug. 27, which shows them elegantly seated on a golden throne with a crown atop their head, as their breast is placed outside of their dress while holding a baby.

It's a design, Halsey says, that will hopefully de-stigmatize breastfeeding and postpartum body image.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months," Halsey, who is currently expecting their first baby, writes on Instagram. "The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

"My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being," the pregnant star adds.

Halsey continues by explaining that "this cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

Halsey also shared a 13-minute video to reveal the album cover, showing themselves silently walking through New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, stopping to observe classic artwork that depicts mothers with their children. The "Graveyard" singer cradles their baby bump in the video.

The artist will share their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. In March, Halsey updated their pronouns on social media, clarifying that they prefer to go by "she/they." They had recently mused about "perception of gender" on social media in light of their pregnancy.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the singer at the time. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand," continued Halsey, who had opened up earlier in March about how they "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" with Aydin.